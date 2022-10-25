'Candy from a Cop' event returns in Holden for Halloween

The free event has the community sign up for a time on Halloween to have a Holden Police officer deliver candy and toys to your door.

HOLDEN, Maine — The spirit of Halloween is alive in the halls of the Holden Police Department.

Starting during the pandemic, Holden police delivered free candy and toys to the community during a time when trick or treating wasn’t possible.

In 2021, they continued the new tradition called “Candy from a Cop,” delivering goodies to over 40 kids and community members in Holden on Halloween.

Organizers said they love the chance to get out into the community.

"Police work is it so often, somebody is getting arrested. Somebody is getting a ticket. This is a chance to have fun with folks in the community [and] say hello in just a non-threatening non-confrontational kind of way. And we get to know them, and they get to know us a little bit.” Chief Chris Greeley said.

If you live in Holden and would like to sign up for Candy from a Cop, all you have to do is contact the Holden Police Station in one of the following ways.

Phone: (207) 843-5442