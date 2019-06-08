It’s everything watermelon you can imagine! Camp Sunshine’s Watermelon Festival, Saturday, August 10 at L.L. Bean in Freeport.

Face painting, watermelon games, delicious food, live music and a ton of family fun.

All proceeds make it possible to send families to Camp Sunshine. Founded in 1984, this incredible camp offers respite and recreation to children with life-threatening illnesses and their families, all while providing top-notch psychosocial and medical support – all completely free of charge.

Stop by and see NEWS CENTER Maine’s Jess Conley and Ryan Breton with Stormy from 11:00am – 1:00pm. Talk weather and trade fun watermelon jokes!

NEWS CENTER Maine is proud to be the media sponsor for The 2019 Camp Sunshine Watermelon Festival.