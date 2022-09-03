Camden celebrates Maine's maritime history at Windjammer Festival

The two day festival took place along Camden's harbor.

CAMDEN, Maine — Camden spent two days celebrating a piece of Maine's culture and history. The annual Windjammer Festival took place alongside Camden's harbor.

"It's about really celebrating what they do, who they are, and how long they've been in this industry," Holly Anderson, festival organizer and Assistant Director of Camden Parks and Recreation.

Nearly a dozen windjammers were in Camden's harbor Friday night, while several stayed overnight for open hours Saturday afternoon.

One of those schooners was the Mary Day. Barry King has been the captain of the Mary Day for 30 years. He said it's the first schooner ever launched just to be a windjammer.

King grew up on the ocean and enjoys setting sail on cruises, showing guests Maine's coast.

"My motto is if you can drive there, I'm not going to sail you there," King said. "So, I'm going to sail you to places that really are off the beaten path."

The Mary Day is part of the Maine Windjammer Association, which has nine total schooners.

The association is the largest fleet of commercial sailing vessels in North America.

King said while cruising on the Mary Day, guests get hands-on experience, steering the boat and raising and lowering the sails, getting a glimpse of the sailing lifestyle without an itinerary.

"It is a surprise every time, even to me," King said. "And I'm the captain, so that's saying something."

King said the Mary Day was built in 1962 and will celebrate its 60th birthday this year.

Windjammers are known to be a great way to see Maine from a different perspective.

"As I say, come see the coast of Maine from the right side, from the side you can't see from your car on Route 1," King said.