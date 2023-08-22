Cambodian community fundraising to build new community center, temple in Westbrook

The Watt Samaki Temple, in partnership with Khmer Maine, aims to build a $1.5 million cultural and community center and traditional Buddhist temple.

WESTBROOK, Maine — Maine's Cambodian community is looking for a larger space to call home. The community consists of about 2,000 people living in Maine, and local leaders say that number is only growing.

The Watt Samaki Temple, in partnership with Khmer Maine, is fundraising to build a new $1.5 million cultural and community center and traditional Buddhist temple in Westbrook off Cumberland Street near Willoughby Farm Road.

"Every day I wake up and smile even if nothing's started yet, but I, my vision and my hope, my dream is like 'Oh my god this is going to come true someday,'" Navan Leng, the president of Watt Samaki Temple, said.

The current temple is located in Buxton, but Leng said it has limited space with the growing community.

Marpheen Chann, the founder of Khmer Maine, said this project's influence transcends generations.

"For a lot of youth, when they go to schools or they go to work and they integrate with the community, it's hard to keep that connection. And sometimes they need a little bit of permission to say you can be both American and Cambodian," Chann said.

But this new development could have a whole other effect on older Cambodians who experienced attacks on their culture during the Cambodian genocide.

"It helps them to see that our community is settling. Our community is growing. Our community is healing," Chann said.

The project will be completed in two phases. The cultural and community center, along with residences for monks will be the focus for the next three years. The temple and a worship hall will be built in about five years' time.

The community center will offer English language classes, a food pantry, community gardens, and much more.