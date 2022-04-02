Bucksport Pride held a 'pop-up' donation drive

The organization gathered on Main Street in Bucksport Saturday to collect formal wear donations for Out Maine's Rainbow Ball Weekend.

BUCKSPORT, Maine — The organization Bucksport Pride held a pop up event Saturday on Main Street in the city to collect formal wear donations for Out Maine's Rainbow Ball.

Derek Cole, a Bucksport Pride planning committee member, said the organization is focused on bringing all members of the community together.

The group was created in 2021. It's first big event was Bucksport Pride Day last year and Cole said they are looking forward to making Pride Day on the waterfront bigger and better this year.

Bucksport Pride Day is scheduled for Saturday, June 18.

Out Maine is an organization with a mission of providing educational and social programs for Maine's LGBTQ+ youth. It's Rainbow Ball Weekend will be hosted at Camp Wavus in Jefferson from April 29 to May 1 for students grades eight through twelve.

The group collected formal wear items like suit jackets, dresses, shirts, shoes, and accessories to be donated for the special ball that weekend. The teens will be able to wear these items to the ball and take them home after.

Along with the donation drive, Bucksport Pride also revealed it's 2022 pin that features the town's "iconic cursed grave."

"All the formal wear that we collect will be driven down to Rockland to Out Maine, the hosts of the Rainbow Ball. Then they'll be laundering it, getting it ready for their Rainbow Ball Weekend," Cole said. "The pins that we're releasing today, we're asking for $5 donations for those, and that actually does go to Bucksport Pride to help with the expenses of our events."