Bridgton police award man for stopping 'brutal' attack

Daniel Valsecchi was given the Citizen's Life Saving Award for his bravery, police say.

BRIDGTON, Maine — Bridgton police awarded a man on Monday night they say saved a woman's life when he stopped a "brutal" attack.

In a Facebook post, the Bridgton Police Department said Daniel Valsecchi was awarded the Citizen's Life Saving Award.

Police said Valsecchi stopped an attack on Dec. 11.

"It was an honor to stand alongside these heroic individuals," police wrote in the post.

In a separate Facebook post dated Dec. 11, police detailed the attack. It took place on Portland Road in Bridgton.

Authorities responded to a call about an assault. The person who called in the assault, Valsecchi, happened upon the victim as she was being assaulted, police said.

The suspect then ran into the woods, according to police. The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office helped search with a K-9 unit, and the suspect was found and arrested.

Police identified the suspect as John Mitchell, 21, of Bridgton. He was charged with aggravated assault and robbery.