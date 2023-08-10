Boothbay woman working to bring brother home from Hawaii

Reese Davis and her father have had limited communication with Nick Knowlton, who is living in Lahaina, but know he and his family have lost everything in the fires.

BOOTHBAY, Maine — At least 36 people have been killed in the wildfires that have destroyed the town of Lahaina on the Hawaiian island of Maui.

Nick Knowlton has been living in Lahaina since 2001, his sister, Reese Davis, tells us. Davis lives in Boothbay, and is now working to support her brother and his family while they work to evacuate the island and get home to Maine.

She and her father have had limited communication with Nick, but know he, his wife known as Tilley, and their daughter Maisey are all safe, along with their cat and dog.

In the meantime, Davis has started a gofundme to support them.

"We’re thankful they’re alive, but they don’t have a job anymore, they don’t have a home, not even a town. You think about that—in a split second, overnight—everything is gone," Davis said.

She said they're with friends now in the highlands where they are waiting for either a flight or a boat ride to Oahu, then hopefully a flight to Maine.

While the gofundme is meant to help them while they figure out their next moves, staying with family in Boothbay, she's also sharing Nick's Venmo for immediate help: @nicholas-knowlton.