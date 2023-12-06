Boothbay Windjammer Days sets sail for 2023

The 61st Annual Windjammer Days takes place on June 25 through July 1 in Boothbay Harbor.

BOOTHBAY HARBOR, Maine — The 61st annual Windjammer Days kicks off the summer season with a week-long celebration of Maine's maritime history and its pivotal role in supporting the lives lived near the salty shores.

Sunday, June 25, starts the season off with stories from the Sea & Sea Shanties with musical guests Castlebay, Merry Barn, and Edgecomb, starting at 10:30 a.m.

Events brave the waves all day, ending with a dazzling display of harbor lights with the Harbor Aglow event and parade from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. But the wind in the sails won't stop there. Don't miss out on the Cod Fish Races, Pirates of the Dark Rose, Harbor Fireworks, Artist's Alley, and much more throughout the week!

Click here to see all the main events the maritime festival has to offer as well as a shuttle map and schedule to take around the harbor.

As the summer grows near, Boothbay's Windjammer Days is also a means for excellent business practices to attract tourists flocking from far and wide. Not only is it a jam-packed week of fun for the whole family, but a way to test the waters for a boost in business revenue and see customer presence as well.

Mark and Diane Gimbel share years of experience when it comes to operating on the Windjammer Days:

"I think it’s the tradition in town, and also kicks off the summer season, the busy season," Diane Gimbel, Mark’s wife, said. Besides owning and running several retail stores, the Gimbels are both directors of Windjammer Days.

It's a tradition that puts everyone in good spirits for the summer.

"One of the nice things it does is really provides a few days of business revenue that helps with cash flow you need," Mark Gimbel said. "Sometimes you don’t get enough [of a line of] credit. It doesn’t cover everything, so it provides a nice boost in the arm."

As favorable winds visit Boothbay Harbor, you can too. Click here for more Windjammer Days information and enjoy a week of fun for the whole family.