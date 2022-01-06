Blue Hill Public Library builds community through plant sale fundraiser

The library uses fundraisers throughout the year to keep its services free to the public. Anyone who makes a donation this week will get a plant in return.

BLUE HILL, Maine — In order to keep programs, book rentals, and its Wi-Fi free, the Blue Hill Public Library hosts a few fundraisers throughout the year.

Until the end of the week, the library is hosting a plant sale with a wide variety of plants from local gardens.

The plant sale fundraiser began Memorial Day with the incorporation of local experienced gardeners to answer any visitor questions.

Those who work at the library said this is one of the most important fundraisers of the year.

“It supports the library and our wonderful community, and also, you get incredible plants out of it. There are a lot of really wonderful native plants indoor and outdoor. It’s a win-win,” librarian Claire Malina said.

The Blue Hill Library’s plant sale fundraiser will wrap up this Saturday, June 4.