Black Lives Matter Sanford-Springvale protest scheduled for Saturday

SANFORD, Maine — Black Lives Matter Maine announced Thursday that it will hold a protest in Sanford-Springvale this weekend.

In an Instagram post, organizers asked that everyone wear a mask to Saturday's event taking place in front of the Sanford-Springvale Historical Society located at 505 Main Street in Springvale. The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to the Facebook event.

Protests continue around the country demanding justice for Breonna Taylor and George Floyd. Activists have long called for the arrest of the officers who were involved in the March 13 shooting in Louisville, Ky. Taylor, 26, was shot and killed in her home when Louisville Metro police officers were serving a no-knock warrant related to a narcotics investigation at Taylor's home.

In September, a grand jury recommended three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment for former officer Brett Hankinson for firing shots that went into a nearby apartment on the night of Taylor's death. No other officers who were involved were indicted.