ORONO, Maine — A tradition dating back almost one hundred years, Black History Month.

This morning at the University of Maine, a breakfast to honor Black Lives Matter and Black History Month.

Some other topics of discussion around the tables included what to do to improve the treatment of African Americans in the United States, and the importance of creating a society where black lives, and all lives matter.

"Main topics is police brutality and how it needs to be changed, and how it needs to be justified in both ends....'cause I wanted to be more involved with my community and the nation to see what's happening and what I can do to change it," said UMaine student Curtis Muray.

NCM

This event also focuses on the community coming together to shed light on the importance of black representation and raising awareness of the Black Lives Matter movement, and what everyone could do to make people of color feel better represented in the community.

The President of the Maine Human Rights Coalition said he would like to see a better response to the mistreatment of African Americans in America.

"I want to see people treated fairly, the list is long but the solution is short Love, and also do on to others and you would have them do on to you," said James Varner, President of the Maine Human Rights Coalition.

RELATED: Google honors Black History Month with 'most searched' list, film

RELATED: Black teens face discrimination 5 times per day, study says #ForTheCulture