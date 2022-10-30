Bingham family loses home in a fire over the weekend

BINGHAM, Maine — The Bingham Fire Department is asking for the public's assistance to help a family after a fire destroyed their home Saturday.
In a Facebook post, the department is asking for hygiene items, clothing for young boys, toys, and other household items. You can message fire officials through Facebook to coordinate a drop-off.
According to Maine Department of Public Safety Spokesperson Shannon Moss, a six-year-old suffered minor injuries in the fire but will recover.
Moss added the fire was caused by a furnace malfunction.