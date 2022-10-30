Bingham family loses home in a fire over the weekend

The Bingham Fire Department posted on its Facebook page asking the public for donations to help the family. Officials add there were no major injuries.

BINGHAM, Maine — The Bingham Fire Department is asking for the public's assistance to help a family after a fire destroyed their home Saturday.

In a Facebook post, the department is asking for hygiene items, clothing for young boys, toys, and other household items. You can message fire officials through Facebook to coordinate a drop-off.

According to Maine Department of Public Safety Spokesperson Shannon Moss, a six-year-old suffered minor injuries in the fire but will recover.