Big inflatable ducks return to Belfast Harbor

BELFAST, Maine — Two years ago, a giant, yellow, inflatable duck named Joy made national headlines after appearing in the Belfast Harbor.

A year later, another duck joined her. This year, there are a total of three giant, yellow, inflatable ducks floating in the harbor. They were all found bobbing in the water on Monday morning.

"It was kind of magical. It brought a lot of attention to the harbor. It brought a lot of visitors. It brought a really positive feeling that everyone could see this and enjoy it," said Scott Smith of the Belfast Area Chamber of Commerce.

Although nobody in the town knows who the ducks belong to or where they came from, they were a welcome anticipation this year.

“This year we've all been on joy duck watch. And last night apparently, they came in very late. But Joy has returned with her family,” said Smith.

The three ducks are the subjects to both photographers and painters who visit the area.

“So many people were looking at the ducks, I decided I had to get them in the painting,” said Diane Dubreuil, a local watercolor artist.

According to the Belfast Area Chamber of Commerce, Joy is officially joined this year by her Mom and Dad. Their names are Greater Joy and Greatest Joy.

The ducks are expected to stay afloat for only a few weeks before they disappear.