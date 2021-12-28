Benefit held in Augusta for firefighter in need of bone marrow transplant

The benefit was held at the Red Barn in Augusta.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Organizers held a benefit in Augusta on Tuesday for a firefighter needing a bone marrow transplant.

Adam Zibura, 32, was diagnosed in September with acute myeloid leukemia, a type of bone marrow and blood cancer.

The Red Barn hosted the benefit. A photographer named Dave Dostie attended the event and posted plenty of photos from it on his Facebook page.

"Many in attendance not only spent time talking with Adam's family and friends but also signed up for the donor registry before enjoying the famous Red Barn fare!" Dostie wrote on Facebook.

