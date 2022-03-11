Bar Harbor to show support for Maine lobstermen

Maine lobstermen are in the middle of a legal battle with the federal government about where, when, and how they can fish.

Example video title will go here for this video

BAR HARBOR, Maine — Recently, lobstermen in Maine have been busy fighting against newly proposed restrictions from the federal government on how they can fish.

However, those in the lobster industry worry the rules will negatively impact their businesses and livelihoods.

Politicians on both sides of the aisle, and community members across the state, have been busy showing their support for Maine lobstermen.

Most recently, the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce has announced a plan to show its support for the industry.

Next week, the chamber is planning to put up a tree in town made out of lobster buoys.

Members of the public can purchase a buoy to decorate and hang on the tree at the chamber's administrative office, according to Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Alf Anderson.

Money raised from the buoy sales will be given to the Maine Lobstermen's Association.

“We’re feeling really good about the little bit of work we can do to show our support," Anderson told NEWS CENTER Maine. "Probably won’t go too far in providing the needs that they have for the fight ahead, but every little bit helps. Especially for them to be able to see the support of the community. I hope it will go a long way to showing them the love that we have for them here.”