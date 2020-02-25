SAN DIEGO — Nicole Cote had this competition - and now $10,000 - in the bag.

On Monday, Cote, a Hannaford employee at the Bar Harbor location, won the National Grocers Association's 2020 Best Bagger Competition in San Diego, California and $10,000.

The first runner up won $5,000, while the second, third and fourth runner ups all went home with $1,000.

So what exactly does the competition entail? According to the Best Bagger Championship Handbook, each contestant bags identical grocery orders consisting of 30 to 38 commonly purchased items. Organizers may choose to do two rounds each with different types of bags, plastic and reusable, to determine which bagger is the winner of their competition.

How quickly contestants fill their bags is an important factor in determining a winner. There is also a scoring sheet that can be seen in the Handbook below.

To be eligible to compete in the competition all baggers must have a non-managerial title, role, and set of responsibilities

Baggers 20 years old or younger must attend the competition with a chaperone who is at least 21 years old.

The first Best Bagger Competition took place in 1983. The grand prize winner won $1,983.

Read the Best Bagger Competition Handbook below:

RELATED: At 11, he started a baking company that gives free desserts to people in need

RELATED: Chef creates 'Mercy Chefs' non-profit to feed not just the body, but the soul after disasters