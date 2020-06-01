BANGOR, Maine — Every year, one of the most popular New Years goals is to eat healthier. The Bangor Farmers Market is one of the many local farmers markets that operates year-round to help you keep that resolution with its new indoor winter location.

The Bangor Winter Farmers Market is a great chance for vendors to get to know their community, and for shoppers to see what local products are out there.

You can find local fresh fruits, vegetables, meats, farm eggs, fresh apple cider, bread and pastries.

The market's location at 50 Cleveland St. in Bangor (off Texas Avenue, near Odlin Road, the airport, and the UMA campus) is new this year.

"This is a different location than our previous winter markets. We move off-site every winter and unfortunately our last site was not available to us, but this has kept us warm and dry, and the price is right, the location is good. It's kind of hard to find a location that is accessible to the vendors with all the product that they have to bring in as well as the customers," said Farmer William Neville.

The Bangor Farmers Market is held every first and third Sunday of the month from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Look for the red-and-white water tower nearby. They also have banners and signs up to help you find the indoor market.

"I just try to eat healthy when I can, and this is always like a good option and makes me feel a little bit better about how I'm eating," said Samantha Bullard, a frequent customer.

