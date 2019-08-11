MAINE, USA — For the month of November, green lights will be displayed at Bangor Savings Bank locations in Maine and New Hampshire.

According to a release from Kate Rush at Bangor Savings Bank, the Greenlight a Vet campaign kicked off at 4:00 p.m. on November 7, at the 11 Hamlin Way location in Bangor.

Speakers at the kickoff event included Bob Montgomery-Rice, Bangor Savings Bank CEO and President, and Shane Goodwin from the Maine Veterans Project.

By changing a light to green creates a beacon of support and appreciation for veterans.

