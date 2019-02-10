BANGOR, Maine — For this year's Bangor Waterfront concerts, Bangor Savings Bank opened its private parking garage to the public. It enables concert attendees to park at the garage only during concerts.

This year so far, there has been 14 concerts at the Bangor Waterfront. Bangor Savings' goal was to help and donate all the profits to local, nonprofit organizations.

Attendees pay $20 per event and, according Kate Rush, director of community relations at the Bangor Savings Bank, approximately 2,000 cars parked at the facility on each of the different concerts.

"We are really excited to be able to donate $45,000 back to our community and some really worthy, local nonprofits, and we will continue doing the program in some form next year," Rush said.

The bank selected 18 nonprofit organizations from Bangor, Brewer, and surrounding towns to split the proceeds from the parking fees.

One-hundred percent of the proceeds were distributed between the organizations, and each one will receive a $2,500 check.

The Good Samaritan Agency is one of the ones benefiting. The organization provides services to single women and their children.

"Most of that money will go towards keeping teen moms on track and also their child care," said Debbie Giguere, executive director at the Good Samaritan Agency.

Bangor Savings Bank would like to meet the needs of a wide variety of non-profits in the community for the coming year concerts, so it might choose other organizations to benefit from the program each year.

"We typically do like to make sure that we are meeting the needs of a wide variety of nonprofits so I wouldn't be surprised if you saw a different set of nonprofits another year," Rush said.

