Bangor restaurant offers new 'meal prep' program

Evenrood's prepares hundreds of meals on Sundays for pick-up or delivery. Community members can now have 'ready-to-eat' meals throughout the week.

BANGOR, Maine — Evenrood's in downtown Bangor is preparing homemade meals and selling them individually to boost sales during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The "ready-to-eat" meals are ordered online in advance. Each week the restaurant offers a different menu with a wide variety of options. People can order as many meals as they want.

The owner of Evenrood's, Lisa Leonards, says the initiative has been a success, "They are convenient. People have made a lot of changes to their lifestyles, so picking these up and having these ready on a busy work week, whether you have kids, whether you are a professional and your week is just really hectic, they are great. They are a great thing to have in your refrigerator to pull out, they are healthy but they are delicious," says Leonard.

The process is simple, you go the Evenrood's main website every week, click the meal prep tab and order. Meals range from $12 to $13. You have to order every Tuesday.

Deliveries are made Monday mornings or you could pick up on Mondays at Evenrood's after 4 p.m. when the restaurant opens.

Menu options are updated every week.

Leonard says meals are not modified. The restaurant staff has to make hundreds of them and it would complicate the process to modify meals.

