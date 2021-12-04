Bangor Public Library reopens to in-person browsing

In-person browsing hours at the Bangor Public Library are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

BANGOR, Maine — Many libraries across Maine have struggled to serve book-lovers throughout the pandemic, but on Monday morning, the Bangor Public Library opened its doors after more than a year of either being closed or just offering curbside book pick-up.

"We closed the same day the school department closed, on March 13, so we are excited to re-open," Bangor Public Library director, Ben Treat, said.

Readers are now allowed to come inside and browse for books with no appointment needed. Treat said patrons and staff members are truly excited to re-open the doors.

"We are encouraging people to come in briefly and then leave after they've picked out the books that they want," Treat said.

"We've checked 150,000 items out since June of last year, just passing them out the front door to people, but that's not the same as coming in and browsing and finding exactly what you need. We are stocked with new non-fiction, new fiction, new large-type, everything that people are used to," he said.

After more than a year of being closed to the public, the @bangorlibrary re-opened its doors today for in-person browsing. No reservations are required! Browsing hours are from 10-12 and from 2-4. #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/a3vYMlZ1sa — Hannah Yechivi (@hannahyechiviTV) April 12, 2021

"I'm so excited. I found out by accident online and I said 'Oh! Monday morning! I am going to go!'" said Christine Dupuy. "I always look at the cookbooks and I got a book about a writer from the south. I just came from the south."

If you don't feel safe coming inside that library to browse for a new book, you can always still use the curbside pick-up service.

Masks and social distancing are the two big rules if you want to browse in person for a new read. In-person browsing hours at the Bangor Public Library are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

You will only need an appointment for the children's book room, to use a computer, or for the local history section of the library.