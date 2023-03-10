Bangor police officers host story time at Bangor Public Library

Officer Ashe said she loves participating in community events because it helps officers build strong foundations for positive relationships with children.

BANGOR, Maine — Children and parents had the chance to read stories, laugh, and have face-to-face conversations with Officer Elizabeth Ashe from the Bangor Police Department at the city's public library on Tuesday.

Ashe said she loves participating in community events because it helps officers build strong foundations for positive relationships with children. She said the department is also working to repair trust with people who may have had negative experiences with law enforcement officers in the past.

"We’re really trying to humanize the badge," Ashe said.

According to Ashe, events like this give young children the chance to see police officers as people.

Bangor Public Library’s director of development and public relations Shavaun Rigler said story time is usually done by trained librarians, but when the Bangor Police Department asked to visit, she and the community were excited.

"I think the important thing is for children to understand that police officers are people too," Rigler said. "You can go up to them and talk to them about, you know—things that you see in your community and that they’re there to help. I think that’s why it’s nice to have them come in."

Ashe said making herself available to the community also opens the door for adults to feel comfortable sharing issues they may have.

"So again, just a better understanding of who we are as human beings—and really trying to build that human connection that has in the past been lacking between law enforcement and the communities that we serve."

Negative perceptions of police officers can’t be washed away in one story time setting—but Officer Ashe said being visible and involved in the community helps break barriers between everyday people and law enforcement.

"So, having events like this or having events like coffee with a cop allows us to have a one-on-one human interaction, human experience, where you consciously let go of what you may have as a preconceived notion about the individual you’re speaking with and try to connect on that human level," Ashe said.