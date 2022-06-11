Bangor Police Dept. hosts annual bike auction

Approximately 120 bikes were up for grabs at the Bangor Parks and Recreation Center Saturday morning.

BANGOR, Maine — On Saturday, the annual Bangor Police Department bike auction was held at the Bangor Parks and Recreation Center at 9:00 a.m.

Approximately 120 bikes were auctioned off at the event, as well as a number of bike parts.

The bikes were all collected by the department throughout the year, whether they were stolen or abandoned throughout the city.

Elizabeth Ash, community resource officer for the Bangor Police Dept., said most of the bikes were "fixer uppers" while others came as good as new.

"All the funds that we raise today go to the community service fund. Basically, what that money is used for is for engaging the community. For example, if we want to throw a barbeque in the park to have supplies so people can eat for free or for Halloween events when we go out and we interact with trick or treaters and we have bags of candy to give out... things to give back to the community," Ash said.