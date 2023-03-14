Bangor organization giving community members chance to change their lives, but it needs your help

There is a waitlist of adults who want to learn how to better read and write, but there aren't enough tutors.

BANGOR, Maine — About 20 percent of people in the Bangor area lack the reading and writing skills needed to help get better jobs and fully engage in the community, according to the Literacy Volunteers of Bangor.

Currently, the organization is looking for volunteers to help change that statistic. It has a waitlist of adults who want to learn how to better read and write, but there aren't enough tutors.

"At this point, the need is here. It's critical," Executive Director of Literacy Volunteers of Bangor Mary Marin Taylor said. "I think things became that much more dire since the pandemic. People's lives are more at a critical state. The stakes are higher and people who have needed the help have come to help for it. And unfortunately, our availability in terms of the amount of volunteers is just not matched to that."

The organization pairs volunteer tutors with an adult seeking help, and the pair meets on a weekly basis.

Taylor said she's hoping members of the community will step up to help those who are trying to improve their lives as the ripple effects of being literate are endless.

"When they are able to read, write, speak English better, we all stand to really benefit from their advancement," Taylor said. "Because when people are reading better they're either making better decisions because they're better informed, they have a higher earning potential, they're better able to take care of themselves, families, and their children ..."

The spring cycle of tutor training starts Thursday, March 16. Click here if you're interested in learning more.

On April 2, the Literacy Volunteers of Bangor will hold a "Literacy Tea" fundraiser to help raise money and celebrate reading for all ages. If you're interested in learning more about this event, click here.