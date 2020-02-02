BANGOR, Maine — The Bangor Goodwill store celebrated its grand re-opening on Saturday, February 1st.

More than 100 people were waiting in line before the doors opened. The store re-opened with more than 10,000 new items after closing for more than a month for renovations.

The renovations include a new coat of paint, new floors, a seating area, a charging station, and a more organized layout for the store's customers.

New additions also include a “Handpicked” section, curated to offer some of the store's best items.

“Our customers have been so patient with us through our month-long closure. It will all be worth it. The store has never looked this good,” said Pam Bell, the Bangor store manager.

The store also added workforce offices to help people with job training, work readiness and job placement services. Job Connection’s staff are mobile and meet people where they are, whether that’s at the library, a campground and now inside the store too. The store does not offer drop-in workforce services.

“Having a workforce office in the store might remind people why they shop at Goodwill: To help others while finding a great bargain," said Kossi Gamedah, the senior vice president of retail operations.

