Bangor Fire Department's Sherman "Sherm" Mason will be retiring after 32 years of service on Friday, January 24.

In a Facebook post, the firefighter and paramedic invited the public to a retirement party with cake and ice cream at 11:30 a.m on Friday.

Captain Doucet will also be retiring.

