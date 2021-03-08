Bangor community invited to join officers at 'National Night Out' event

The event will happen Tuesday, August 3 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Second Street Park in Bangor.

BANGOR, Maine — The Bangor Police Department is hosting a National Night Out event Tuesday night at Second Street Park in Bangor.

Community members are invited to join officers for free food, ice cream, popcorn, cotton candy, a bike raffle, games, and more.

The event will happen Tuesday, August 3 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The event is for all ages and will also include lawn games, a bounce house sponsored by Bangor Saving Bank, and a free BBQ sponsored by Shaw’s Supermarket.

Bangor Police Department's Officer Elizabeth Ashe said Dicks Sporting Goods will be at the event, raffling off prizes with DJs from I-95 radio (95.7 FM) playing classic rock tunes.

The Darling’s Ice Cream truck will also be there, working to raise money for the Biker Church or the “Brick Church," a certified, local charity that provides shelter, food, and supportive programs for community members experiencing homelessness.

Most importantly, the event gives people an opportunity to connect with its local officers.