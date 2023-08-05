Bangor-based aviation company takes students to the skies

C&L Aviation welcomed hundred of local students at Bangor International Airport for an immersive experience highlighting careers in aviation.

BANGOR, Maine — There is a nationwide shortage of pilots and aviation workers, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

An aviation company in Bangor devised a program in an effort to attract students to seek careers in the industry.

To address the shortage of aviation workers, especially pilots, Congress made provisions in the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2018, which gave the agency authority to establish an Aviation Workforce Development Grant Program to expand the aircraft pilot’s workforce.

C&L Aviation Group, a company based in Bangor Maine, in conjunction with NEXTGEN Aviators, created the 'C&L Experience', which is an immersive, hands-on, expert-led workshop, including flight simulation and aircraft building, to expose students to various career paths in aviation.

Leonardo Mlynski, a senior at Hampden Academy, is setting his sights to the skies. Mlynski, plans to join the U.S. Air Force after graduation.

“I've always loved, like, machine-based things. As a kid it was cars. Then I'd see planes flying in the sky, and I'm like, "Hey, that's pretty cool.'” Mylnski said.

Mylnski and his classmates took a short plane ride as part of the program on Friday.

“You go on those commercial flights, and it’s really fun. You get the whole churning of your stomach, and you are in the air. This is great. But being on a smaller aircraft and really feeling all the bumps and seeing everything [is] beautiful. This is definitely an experience I will carry with me and definitely something I want to do,” Mylnski said.

Pat Lemieux, director of marketing with C&L Experience, said it's rewarding for those hosting the program.

"[It's] a lot of fun to watch the different groups of kids come in and try different things and seeing the excitement in their face when they go up for a flight, and they come back off the plane, or doing the simulator, or even just taking a tour here and learning about what we do at C&L”, said Lemieux.

More than 200 students from nearby high schools participated in the program. Many students expressed they are now considering a career in aviation.

“Programs like this, we hope, will help invigorate and energize young people who might see this as a really viable career path for them,” Lemieux said.

Mylnski’s encouraging his peers to be open to the possibilities in the air too.

“Ask someone to go on a flight. Reach out to somebody who's a representative, or come to the NEXGEN Aviator program” said Mlynski.

Organizers hope to give more Maine students the opportunity to experience the skies following this year’s inaugural C&L Experience.