WESTBROOK, Maine — Editor’s note: You are starting to hear the term ‘flattening the curve’ as a way to stem the tide of coronavirus cases. The above video explains what that means.

Schools across the state have closed for the next several weeks. Many restaurants have gone from dining to curb-side or take-out services. Other businesses have decided to close in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Hunger doesn't stop, however, and many Maine children depend on school lunches or food programs for meals they may not get at home.

Bamboo Bistro, located on Cumberland Street in Westbrook, appreciates their customers and their community support over the years. As a thank you and during these uncertain times they are offering food for children in need.

RELATED: As schools close, community organizations are making sure kids don't go hungry

RELATED: 'It's unprecedented': How to talk to your kids and teens about COVID-19

RELATED: All your coronavirus questions answered

From March 17-29, Bamboo Bistro will offer egg and veggie fried rice to children who need a meal. Call 591-5444 to place the order. The Bamboo Bistro team is asking for the children to tell them about their school and their favorite teacher’s name.

There is a maximum of two items per order and no other purchase is necessary.

Bamboo Bistro is also offering 10 percent off to public workers, police, firefighters and healthcare workers who are on the front lines working to keep people safe and the community running. When placing an order, they just ask for the name of the employer.

A message from the Bamboo Bistro team:

"The safety of our great customers, friends, family, and employees are most important, therefore, we are only doing curbside pickup or delivery. Please have your card ready to pay over the phone when you place your order. We look forward to serving you. We will be open as long as the city allows us to Be. Our hours of operation are 4-9 pm. Be safe!"

RELATED: How to file for unemployment in Maine if your job has been affected by coronavirus

RELATED: Coronavirus in Maine: 23 confirmed positive, 9 presumptive positive cases currently

RELATED: Food resources for families amid coronavirus closures

At NEWS CENTER Maine, we're focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the illness. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: /coronavirus

NEWS CENTER Maine Coronavirus Coverage

RELATED: How to file for unemployment in Maine if your job has been affected by coronavirus

RELATED: Coronavirus live blog: Cases now in all 50 states, Trump proposes sending checks

RELATED: St. Patrick's Day festivities suspended in Portland

NEWS CENTER Maine YouTube Coronavirus Playlist