Balance screening held for Maine seniors

The free drop-in event was held to recognize September as Falls Prevention Awareness Month.

Example video title will go here for this video

HALLOWELL, Maine — One in four adults over the age of 65 experiences a fall each year, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

To raise awareness of that fact within the Maine senior community, Healthy Living for ME provided two balance screenings in Hallowell and Waterville.

The free drop-in event was held to recognize September as Falls Prevention Awareness Month.

The screenings provided participants with much-needed information on their balance, showing them if they are at high risk of a fall and what they can do about it.

Organizers said Maine's weather can make it a difficult place to live for those at risk of falling, so it's all about being prepared.

“It’s about understanding and making those small changes. Whether that is wearing cleats or understanding what they need to do. Maybe it’s going out with a buddy.” Jennifer Fortin of Healthy Living for ME said.

Fortin added that the best way for seniors at home to prevent falls is to stay active and engaged with their healthcare provider.

”If there is something I can do, and if I can remember to do it repeatedly, then it might help me.” Jack Schrader, one of the screening participants, said.