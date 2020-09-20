'Bags For Ben' raises money for the family of fallen trooper Benjamin Campbell

Sunday was the second annual cornhole tournament at Sea Dog Brewing Company in Bangor.

BANGOR, Maine — On Sundays, many people flock to Sea Dog Brewing Company in Bangor to watch football. On this Sunday, the action was behind the building.

This weekend was the second annual 'Bags For Ben' cornhole tournament, with all proceeds going to the family of fallen Maine State Police Detective Benjamin Campbell.

Last April Campbell was assisting a driver on the side of I-95 in Hampden when a tire fell off a passing truck, hitting and killing the officer.

“(We're here to) just supporting these sorts of causes, last year this year, it’s for a good thing," participant Paul Clement said.

The Sea Dog holds weekly cornhole matches, and after the tragic death of Officer Campbell, the brewery and its cornhole players knew they could make a difference.

"We’ll keep doing this every year, it’s the right thing to do," Sea Dog General Manager Bert Follero said.

"A lot of local businesses chipped into some gift cards which we raffled away, there’s a silent auction, some cool prizes, so we’re stoked about that.”

Sam Cyr is a regular cornhole player and travels around the state to play in different events. He mentioned a lot of people who play at the Sea Dog are members of Law Enforcement, so this cause hits close to home.

“(This event) brings everyone together for a good cause, raise some money, have fun," he added.

The Sea Dog has been able to hold cornhole tournaments all summer with its outdoor area underneath its patio.

“We’re lucky we have this outdoor space where we can keep social distancing," Follero added.