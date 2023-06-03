Bagaduce River Equine Rescue in Brooksville helping horses overcome the odds

"We do try and go to any lengths we can to try and help these horses," the rescue's co-founder said.

BROOKSVILLE, Maine — Many people say animals teach us humans a thing or two about compassion.

Two horses at the Bagaduce River Equine Rescue, Chester and Shiloh, are overcoming health obstacles thanks to the care they received from this temporary home — potentially more care than they'd ever received.

"We do try and go to any lengths we can to try and help these horses," the rescue's co-founder, Mary Cockburn, said.

Five years ago, 11-year-old Chester came to the shelter severely malnourished, weighing only 450 pounds. Now, he weighs 950 pounds and is three inches taller.

Before his arrival, Chester was tied to a tree for four years and was in the auction circuit as his owner was trying to sell him.

Kelly Saunders, co-founder of the rescue, said Chester taught her more than any other horse she'd had.

He's gained about 500 pounds since getting to the rescue, and he's since had a remarkable recovery. Chester now has lymphoma in his left eye and inflammation in his right eye, but the rescue says they'll go to almost any lengths to help him and save his vision.

"Putting a lot of money and time and love into a horse you can't ride. But it's worth it," Saunders said.

All of the horses at the rescue are not able to be ridden due to health issues, but Saunders said they're all just as deserving of love and care.

"No blue ribbon in any horse show. No trail ride out on Acadia. Doesn't matter. What he can give me and what we do together means way more than being able to ride him," she said about Chester.

On the other hand, Shiloh is a horse who got to the rescue about four weeks ago. He was on the brink of death, according to Saunders.

Shiloh has an abscess on his withers but is in recovery after getting surgery in New Hampshire.

Cockburn said these two horses are the perfect examples of why she wanted to start this rescue.

"The reward of seeing them come back to health, come back to life, come back to trust," she said.

The rescue has eight horses, one pony, and two donkeys.