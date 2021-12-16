Authors speak with James F. Doughty School students via Zoom

Students at the school heard a narration of "When Stars are Scattered," by Victoria Jamieson and Omar Mohamed before getting the chance to speak with them on Zoom.

BANGOR, Maine — On Thursday, students at James F. Doughty School had the chance to speak with the two authors of "When Stars are Scattered" on Zoom.

The novel, written by Victoria Jamieson and Omar Mohamed, is about Mohamed's life growing up as a Somalian refugee with his brother, Hassan.

The two of them fled Somalia without their parents and wound up in the Dadaab refugee camp in Kenya for most of their childhood. Omar and Hassan Mohamed eventually resettled in the U.S. Omar Mohamed has since created a nonprofit, Refugee Strong, where he helps resettle other refugees.

The entire school listened to a narration of the book by one of their classmates throughout the day on Thursday. Teachers selected student Samara Ogallo to be the voice of the narration, seeing she had a valuable perspective to share, being from Kenya.

Ogallo said she felt a little shy at first about doing the narration, but she told herself she could do it. So, she did. Ogallo also shared her favorite part of the book with NEWS CENTER Maine.

"When they flew and came here, and when Omar had hopes to come here (to the U.S.)... not a lot of people come here because they don't get resettled, and they don't have money to pay for everything," she said.

At the end of the school day, each class called Jamieson and Mohamed via Zoom to discuss the book, ask questions, and hear about what life has been like for Mohamed since it was published.