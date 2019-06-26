AUBURN, Maine — The city of Auburn has finally found a permanent home for its St. Louis Bells. The plan is for the bells to be installed in a tower to be built in Auburn's Anniversary Park. It will stand over 40 feet tall.

The city is in the process of raising money to build the tower with its "Raising the Bells" campaign. They are selling commemorative bricks and asking for donations.

Auburn mayor Jason Levesque says that this is a historic project and its nostalgic for those who remember the church.

The four bells were saved from the former St. Louis Church on Third Street, after it closed in 2003. The historic bells were cast in 1916 at the world-famous Paccard Bell Foundry in Annecy, France.