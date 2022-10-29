x
Armored 'medieval' fighters swung their swords in Portland Saturday

The non-profit Society for Creative Anachronism is a worldwide medieval study and recreation group and hosted the event.

PORTLAND, Maine — It was an action-packed day at the Portland Sports Complex as hundreds of people from across the country took part in a medieval combat tournament.

The non-profit organization Society for Creative Anachronism (SCA) hosted the event Saturday.

40 armored fighters battled it out in a series of one-on-one duels with their swords, spears, and axes. This event was the 'East Kingdom Crown Tourney.'

The group will have another event in Maine next month as the 'Feast of St. Clements' will be held in Union.

