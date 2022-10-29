Armored 'medieval' fighters swung their swords in Portland Saturday

The non-profit Society for Creative Anachronism is a worldwide medieval study and recreation group and hosted the event.

PORTLAND, Maine — It was an action-packed day at the Portland Sports Complex as hundreds of people from across the country took part in a medieval combat tournament.

The non-profit organization Society for Creative Anachronism (SCA) hosted the event Saturday.

40 armored fighters battled it out in a series of one-on-one duels with their swords, spears, and axes. This event was the 'East Kingdom Crown Tourney.'