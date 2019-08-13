The Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland Ales for Tails event is back! Spend an afternoon with Maine-brewed beers, food truck goodies, and summer fun.

23 Breweries and several food trucks, will be a part of this event at Thompson’s Point in Portland on August 24 from 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Several dog-loving vendors will have lots of freebies for your best canine friend.

Each admission includes tasting tickets for the brewery booths (eight 5-ounce pours). Well-behaved, leashed dogs are welcome (and encouraged!) to attend at no additional cost. Pre-purchased tickets are $35 per person, $50 at the door. Tickets for non-drinkers (attendees under 21) are $15 per person.

Come spend a summer day with your best friends, as well as your best furry friend, all while helping 6,000 pets that depend on The Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland’s life-saving work every year.

NEWS CENTER Maine’s Jessica Gagne and Pat Callaghan will be emcees of this paw-some event! NCM is proud to be a media sponsor for Ales for Tails 2019.

For tickets and more information about Ales for Tails please click here.