Grants are awarded through the TEGNA Foundation, a corporate foundation sponsored by TEGNA Inc. The Foundation's mission is to invest in the future of the communities we serve and in the future of our industry.

We value projects that take a creative approach to fundamental issues facing our community, including education, securing basic needs, neighborhood improvement, economic development and youth development.

Download: TEGNA FOUNDATION APPLICATION FORM

Current Maine Application Deadline: Postmarked by August 29, 2018

Completed grant proposal application packet must be mailed/postmarked by Aug. 29, 2018 to:

Kim Charland – Community Relations Director

NEWS CENTER Maine – TEGNA Foundation Grant

1 Congress Square

Portland, ME 04101

Notification Process:

Applicants will be notified through email provided on application. The grant committee reviews and finalizes funding decisions during September. All applicants will be notified of funding decisions early October.

Your grant proposal application packet MUST contain the following information:

IRS letter of determination for 501(c)3 tax exemption

Your organization’s non-discrimination policy

One-page project budget, and a one-page summary organizational budget

Project proposal of no more than three pages that includes

1. Needs Statement

Objectives of the project to be funded

Whether the project is new or ongoing

Constituency to be served

Community and volunteer involvement

2. Sustainability statement

Your organization's qualifications to carry out the project

How the project will be evaluated

Plans for continued funding, committed and applied for

Guidelines & Information:

• Applications are reviewed on an annual basis, but can be submitted anytime during the year

• The current application deadline is Aug. 29, 2018 (postmarked by)

• Organizations can be awarded a grant every other year

• Grant requests should be program specific and not for general operating funds/salaries

• Grants will not be awarded for scholarships or start-up monies

• NEWS CENTER Maine adheres to the guidelines described on the TEGNA Foundation's website

What we don’t fund:

• Individuals

• Organizations not determined by the IRS to be tax-exempt under 501(c)(3)

• National or regional organizations unless their programs address specific local community needs

• Programs or initiatives where the primary purpose is the promotion of religious doctrine or tenets

• Elementary or secondary schools (except to provide special initiatives or programs not provided by regular school budgets)

• Political action or legislative advocacy groups or voter registration drives

• Endowment funds

• Multiple-year pledge campaigns

• Medical or other research organizations; organizations located in or benefiting nations other than the U.S.

• Fraternal groups, athletic teams, bands, veterans' organizations, volunteer firefighters or similar groups

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Local Questions: Kimberly.Charland@NEWSCENTERMaine.com

About the TEGNA Foundation

The TEGNA Foundation is a corporate foundation sponsored by TEGNA Inc. Through its Community Grant Program, TEGNA Foundation empowers the people we serve by supporting nonprofit activities in the communities in which TEGNA does business. Through its other programs, the Foundation invests in the future of the media industry, encourages employee giving, and contributes to a variety of charitable causes.

