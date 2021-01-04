Apply for a 2021 TEGNA Foundation Grant to help your nonprofit

MAINE, USA — NEWS CENTER Maine is accepting 2021 grant proposals from qualified, nonprofit organizations that serve within Maine.
NOTE: Grant money awarded in this round of 2021 grants will focus on nonprofit organizations that address food insecurity or the mental health and well-being of children adolescents.
Grants are awarded through the TEGNA Foundation, a corporate foundation sponsored by TEGNA Inc. The Foundation's mission is to invest in the future of the communities we serve and in the future of our industry.
Download: TEGNA FOUNDATION APPLICATION FORM
Current Maine Application Deadline: Postmarked by August 13, 2021, and mailed to:
Kim Charland – Community Relations Director
NEWS CENTER Maine – TEGNA Foundation Grant
1 Congress Square
Portland, ME 04101
Notification Process:
Applicants will be notified through email as provided on the application. The grant committee reviews and finalizes funding decisions during September. All applicants will be notified of funding decisions in early October.
Your grant proposal application packet MUST contain the following information:
- Completed TEGNA Foundation Grant Application Form
- IRS letter of determination for 501(c)3 tax exemption
- Your organization’s non-discrimination policy
- One-page project budget, and a one-page summary organizational budget
- Project proposal of no more than three pages that includes:
1. Needs Statement
- Objectives of the project to be funded
- Whether the project is new or ongoing
- Constituency to be served
- Community and volunteer involvement
2. Sustainability statement
- Your organization's qualifications to carry out the project
- How the project will be evaluated
- Plans for continued funding, committed and applied for
Guidelines & Information:
- Applications are reviewed on an annual basis but can be submitted anytime during the year
- The current application deadline is August 28, 2021 (postmarked by)
- Organizations can be awarded a grant every other year
- Grant requests should be program-specific and not for general operating funds/salaries
- Grants will not be awarded for scholarships or start-up monies
- NEWS CENTER Maine adheres to the guidelines described on the TEGNA Foundation's website
What we don’t fund:
- Individuals
- Private foundations
- Organizations not determined by the IRS to be a tax-exempt public charity under §501(c)(3)
- Organizations classified by the IRS as 509(a)(3)
- National or regional organizations unless their programs address specific local community needs
- Programs or initiatives where the primary purpose is the promotion of religious doctrine or tenets
- Elementary or secondary schools (except to provide special initiatives or programs not provided by regular school budgets)
- Political action or legislative advocacy groups
- Endowment funds
- Multiple-year pledge campaigns
- Organizations located in or benefiting nations other than the US and its territories.
Additional questions can be addressed by email to Kimberly.Charland@NEWSCENTERMaine.com
About the TEGNA Foundation
The TEGNA Foundation is a corporate foundation sponsored by TEGNA Inc. Through its Community Grant Program, TEGNA Foundation empowers the people we serve by supporting nonprofit activities in the communities in which TEGNA does business. Through its other programs, the Foundation invests in the future of the media industry, encourages employee giving, and contributes to a variety of charitable causes.