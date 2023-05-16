Annual memorial in Augusta honors fallen Maine law enforcement officers

The memorial service aimed to honor the 88 officers who served and protected the people of Maine.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUGUSTA, Maine — The annual memorial service for Maine law enforcement officers took place in Augusta on Tuesday, bringing together people from all over the state to pay tribute to those who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

State Street in Augusta was temporarily blocked off to accommodate the gathering and provide a solemn space for remembrance.

The memorial service aimed to honor the 88 officers who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving and protecting the people of Maine.

Among those in attendance Tuesday was Charles C. Black II, whose father, a Maine state trooper, tragically lost his life.

Reflecting on the significance of the memorial and the support from organizations like Concerns for Police Survivors, Black expressed gratitude for finding a community that understands the unique challenges faced by the families of fallen officers.

"I realized that I wasn't alone and some of the thoughts I was having, I could share with these people, and they knew exactly what I and my brothers were going through," Black said, emphasizing the importance of solidarity among those who have experienced similar losses.

This year, no new names were added to the Maine Law Enforcement Officers Memorial, but the pain of previous losses continues to be felt by affected families.

Mike Sauschuck, the Maine commissioner of public safety, emphasized the perpetual bond between law enforcement families and their fallen members.

"They are always going to be a part of our family, not just when they lost their lives, but always," Sauschuck said.

Law enforcement officers reiterated that the job remains challenging and risky, emphasizing the ongoing need for public recognition and support.

Annual memorials like the one held in Augusta provide an opportunity to remember and recognize those who selflessly prioritize the safety and well-being of others.

"We will do everything we can to make sure he is never forgotten," Black affirmed, vowing to keep his father's memory alive.

In a show of dedication to public service, this year's law enforcement class welcomed 46 new members, who have committed themselves to protecting the people of Maine and upholding the principles of law and order.

The annual memorial service in Augusta serves as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by law enforcement officers and the resilience of their families.

It stands as a symbol of gratitude and respect for those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty, while also recognizing the ongoing challenges faced by those who continue to protect and serve their communities.