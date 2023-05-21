An eastern Maine nonprofit's annual event supports inclusion and kids with varied abilities

'The Courageous Steps Project' is helping kids and young adults with varied abilities and has helped more than 2,000 people through various initiatives.

OLD TOWN, Maine — The nonprofit organization 'The Courageous Steps Project', based in eastern Maine, is helping kids and young adults with varied abilities and challenges in and out of the classroom.

On Sunday afternoon the organization held its 10th annual Walk-Run.

The nonprofit was created by Connor Archer in 2014 when he was a sophomore in high school. He lives with Autism and wanted to give back to the programs and services that benefitted him growing up.

"I want to make sure the opportunity for intervention and support services are there for everyone," Archer said. "It's ensuring that other children and young adults have the same opportunities as I've had and continue to have."

Since its start in 2014, the nonprofit has supported more than 35 programs in eastern Maine, according to its website, and has helped more than 2,000 kids in the region through various initiatives.

Conner's mother, Jessica Archer, is a school teacher and was also her son's at-home teacher when he was a child.

"When he was 14 years old he wanted to talk to his peers about his autism and he did and they were so encouraged and inspired him to then do this walk run," Jessica said.

10 years later, people are still pushing this cause forward to help children and young adults in Maine.

"As much as I've taught him, he has taught me equally if not more about patience about compassion, and how individuals just learn differently," Jessica said.