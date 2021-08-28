ALS Walk for a Cure in Bangor

'We still don't have a cure, we don't have good therapy,' said David Doane of Bucksport who was diagnosed with ALS 30 months ago.

BANGOR, Maine — The “Walk to Defeat ALS” in Bangor is wrapping up its 3-day event along the waterfront today. Family and support teams have been walking a tribute route marked by signs on their own schedules for this year’s funds and awareness-raising event to encourage social distancing and health safety. More than 100 walkers registered to kick things off on Thursday and today David Doane of Bucksport was walking with a small group. He was diagnosed with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, 30 months ago.

“We still don't have a cure, we don't have good therapy, and ALS is an insidious disease with 60% of patients diagnosed with ALS dying in the first two years. It's not getting any better," David told us as he prepared to start walking Saturday morning.