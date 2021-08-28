ALS Walk for a Cure in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine — The “Walk to Defeat ALS” in Bangor is wrapping up its 3-day event along the waterfront today. Family and support teams have been walking a tribute route marked by signs on their own schedules for this year’s funds and awareness-raising event to encourage social distancing and health safety. More than 100 walkers registered to kick things off on Thursday and today David Doane of Bucksport was walking with a small group. He was diagnosed with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, 30 months ago.
“We still don't have a cure, we don't have good therapy, and ALS is an insidious disease with 60% of patients diagnosed with ALS dying in the first two years. It's not getting any better," David told us as he prepared to start walking Saturday morning.
The progression of the disease has been slow for David who had supporters walking with him in Bangor who traveled from Virginia and Florida for the annual walk. Their team “Mission Possible” was named the top fundraising team for the 2021 Bangor walk.