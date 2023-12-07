Mainers are taking advantage of a pool rental concept to stay cool this summer

The website Swimply allows homeowners to rent out their pools to guests looking to cool off.

BANGOR, Maine — While many have heard of the concept of an Airbnb, it's not everyday you rent out a stranger's backyard to cool off.

On the contrary, a handful of Mainers have been gradually opening their spaces thanks to Swimply, a website that helps homeowners rent out their pools for guests to use.

Sheryl Blanke has owned her home in Glenburn for a handful of years, alongside the inground pool and back patio. She started renting out her pool through the website because her older children didn't use the space as often anymore.

"We had this nice area back here that wasn't being used, and I thought, 'Well, I could try.' And it's gone really well," Blanke said. "We started in August four years ago and had a few, and then the next year we had a few more."

Blanke said she sees around a hundred guests on an average summer season. To prepare, she has even provided pool floats and games, grilling tools, lounge chairs, sunscreen, children's swim diapers, and more.

To rent out a pool, the website relies on tiered pricing. To start out, you can rent a pool and invite up to five friends for an hour for the price of $25.

However, there are no lifeguards on duty, and folks must swim at their own risk. According to Swimply's website, the company offers up to $2 million in protection and up to $10,000 in property damage insurance.

In Orland, Shannon Labbe has been renting out her indoor pool since the start of the pandemic and has seen success. Since she started, she has hosted over three thousand guests.

In addition to getting more use out of her pool, Labbe also rents out her pool to help with upkeep costs.

Upkeep for an in-ground pool can reach upward of $1,800 per year. With inflation keeping prices high, Labbe said the extra income is worth it.

"During COVID, it went from kind of your average prices, and then chemicals skyrocketed, like quadrupled. And we were like, 'How can we offset this?'" Labbe said. "It definitely helps with the oil bill, and that's the biggest cost."

Labbe and Blanke said folks should keep an open mind when it comes to sharing spaces on a hot summer day.