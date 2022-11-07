Age-friendly Saco expands to offer transportation

The nonprofit now offers transportation to medical appointments for residents 65 and older.

SACO, Maine — The World Health Organization has identified more than 600 age-friendly communities in the United States, and more than 100 of them are right here in Maine.

These communities work to make life easier for people as they get older, and in Saco, it started a new program that residents say is a lifesaver.

Jack Savona moved to Saco from Kennebunk a few months ago, but he lost his ability to drive because of eyesight problems.

He said that if he had to take the bus, it would be much more difficult than getting rides to appointments.

"I've got an appointment coming up on Thursday. It's at 1. I would have to get there at 11:45 by bus, and if I missed the bus going back, I'd have to wait two and a half hours for another one," he explained.

But not anymore, now that Age Friendly Saco expanded to provide transportation for community members.

To get a ride you have to be 65 or older, and transportation is only for medical appointments.

"It is a blessing to have them," Savona said.

"I felt like it was an answer to prayer," Sandra Taylor added.

Taylor has lived in Saco most of her life and also uses Age Friendly Saco's transportation. Before this, juggling rides brought on difficult decisions.

"When you don't know how you can get where you need to be, you have to look at the alternative of, 'What appointments do I need the most?'" she said.

Thanks to Americore, Maine Community Foundation grants, and a number of volunteers, people like Taylor and Savona don't have to pick and choose which appointments to go to.

"It's a give back thing. I've had a pretty good life and I like to be able to give back where I can," volunteer driver David Steed said.

"We really need to take care of our aging community to learn from," Linda Verville, who also volunteers, said.

Age Friendly Saco just started providing transportation for older Saco residents. Anyone 65+ can get a ride to any medical appointment, instead of taking the bus or train #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/1ZLoc9PvJJ — Jackie Mundry (@j_mundry) July 11, 2022

These rides are free to anyone who needs them, no matter how far away they need to go.