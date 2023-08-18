Accessibility the goal with Sail Maine summer programs in full swing

The organization also boasts the largest high school sailing program in the country.

PORTLAND, Maine — The sport of sailing can be cost-prohibitive.

But one Maine organization is teaching beginners as young as five, and preparing for high school sports season as well.

Sail Maine operates off of a city dock in Portland's Old Port district. It was right in the middle of its summer programs when NEWS CENTER Maine visited one sunny August morning. Trainers were teaching kids from five to 17 years old how to operate various-sized boats.

With eight teams, the organization also claims the largest high school sailing program in the country. It does cost nearly $600 to join, but Executive Director Michael McAllister explained there are scholarships available, and Sail Maine just raised $70,000 at its annual regatta the weekend prior, to help get more kids in boats.

"Accessibility, it’s the biggest part of our mission," McAllister said while bobbing in a motor boat in Casco Bay. His students were navigating a few dozen feet away. "And, so, that means skill level, means to be able to do it. We want the whole range of people to be here and be able to do it."

Fox Fernald grew up on the Sail Maine docks, taking part in multiple programs from a young age. He is now a coach.

"Sail Maine made me love sailing, but the reason I kept coming back is because I love the people, and I love the community," Fernald smiled. "And that’s how I want to make kids feel, is that this is a place they want to be."

Mcallister said all eight high school teams were just about full as of this week. But there are many other programs to sign up for, and even sailboat rentals and guided tours available before the weather turns.