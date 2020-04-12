Acadia National Park offers half-price annual tickets

Until the end of December, you can purchase a $28 annual ticket passes at some town offices and chamber of commerce locations in and around Bar Harbor.

BAR HARBOR, Maine — It's that time of year when Acadia National Park sells its annual park pass for half price.

The original price for a yearly park pass is $55, but now and until the end of December, it only costs $28. But here's the catch: passes must be purchased in person at one of the town offices or chamber of commerce locations in and around Bar Harbor.

"They are not for sale anywhere in Acadia National Park," Christie Anastasia, public affairs specialist for Acadia National Park said.

The locations where you can go and purchase the pass are the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce, Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce, Southwest Harbor Tremont Chamber of Commerce, and if you are going to a town office, you can purchase it in Gouldsboro, Mount Desert, Tremont, Winter Harbor.

Anastasia says you should call in advance before driving to any location to make sure they are open and have passes left.

"I definitely encourage people to get them early. Some of these folks you know...they have a pile and when they're out, they may not go and get more, so I would definitely encourage people not to wait 'til the last minute, but to shop early," Anastasia said.

The pass is active for 12 months from the date you purchase it.