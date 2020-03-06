SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — South Portland High School seniors were greeted to quite the surprise Wednesday when they returned to their school for the first time in months to pick up their caps and gowns.

A parade of pink flamingos was placed just about everywhere across campus, but most prominently on the football field, where the school normally would hold its graduation ceremony.

It appears to be somewhat of a mystery as to who placed the flamingos everywhere, some think it may have been a senior prank.

Either way, it brought a smile to many faces.

"Kind of makes the whole situation seem a little more fun," said Izzy Chase, a South Portland High School senior who said this was uplifting during this time.

"It was really funny," Chase said.

