A cold weekend helped the annual ice harvest go on as planned

The Thompson Ice House has harvested ice for nearly 200 years but a warm winter put the tradition in jeopardy.

SOUTH BRISTOL, Maine — For the community members who host the Thompson Ice House harvest every winter, the thought of canceling the annual ice harvest is unthinkable.

"Mother nature treated us good enough," Ken Lincoln said. Lincoln, the Thompson Ice House Corporation President said the warm winter put the timing of the harvest in jeopardy.

"Most people have never seen this let alone done it, so it's just good to see that people recognize that it is and that it's a part of history and can see it continue," Lincoln said.

Everyone who had a hand in this ice harvest tradition said it had to continue, as the art of ice harvesting in Maine goes back to the 1820s.

"I've been doing this for 10 to 12 years now," Janice Somerville said. Somerville along with her sister, Sheri, sells sweets during the winter and ice cream during the summer at the Thompson Ice House.

Janice and Sheri said they were nervous about the potential of thin ice but knew the show would go on.

"We've been keeping track with the iceman all this time," Sheri said, referring to Ken Lincoln.

The attraction, while old, brings new tourists to Maine who have never seen ice harvesting in action, or even heard of it.

"Our son has been really interested in ice cutting... he also loves tractors," Liz Olsen said.

Olsen and her husband, Sean, brought their son Christopher from Rockport, Massachusetts. They said the Thompson Ice House was the only place that does ice cutting within driving distance.