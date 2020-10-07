6-year-old holds lemonade stand in Brewer

Oliver will be on Parker Street in Brewer at least twice next week selling his famous lemonade. If it's a nice sunny day, it's likely you'll find him outside.

BREWER, Maine — 6-year-old Oliver Jones makes lemonade and iced tea with his mom at least twice a week. He and his sisters and brothers sit in front of his house selling cold lemonade for 50 cents.

Meet Oliver! He set up a lemonade/iced-tea stand in front of his house in Brewer, selling freshly squeezed lemonade for 50 cents a cup! Ollie wants to be a cop when he grows up so police officers drink for free! #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/9pAM4bBPdS — Hannah Yechivi (@hannahyechiviTV) July 10, 2020

A hot day can turn a little cooler with a cup of lemonade.

Oliver wants to be a cop when he grows up so he gets really excited when police officers stop by. Friday's special visit was an officer from Brewer Police Department.

"We had him put on a sign that police drink free just to show our support for them," says Adam Jones, Oliver's dad.

"Cops are cool! What do they do? Fight bad guys!" said Oliver.

"You know we recognize that there can be bad police and good police, just like there is bad people and good people, but as a whole these men and women are going in and sacrificing, putting themselves on the line to serve and protect," said Adam Jones.

Oliver tells NEWS CENTER Maine he is craving some teddy bear gummy bears, so with the money he made today he will ask his parents to get him some gummies.