5,000 more tons of trash a month going to PERC since Fiberight closed

There's a domino effect going on right now in Central Maine, and it has to do with trash disposal. A couple of months ago, the Fiberight trash-to-energy facility in Hampden had to shut down. Because of the shutdown, towns that had been sending their trash there are now sending it to the Penobscot Energy Recovery Company or PERC in Orrington.

PERC, a trash-to-energy facility, generates energy with your trash. The plant is now getting 5,000 tons of trash each month more than it is equipped to handle. The rest is going right into a landfill.

"Now we've gone from famine to feast sort of speak," says Henry Lang, the general manager at PERC.

"As of recently we have been a little stressed with more material coming in that we have been prepared for," says Lang.

"We've had over time, we've had a lot of work and maintenance to have all of our terminators up and at full operation and try to keep up with this," says Lang.

"There are times when we are unable to process and have space for extra, and during those times we have to bypass, and obviously that goes to landfill which is the last thing we really want to do," says Ron Car, the public affairs manager at PERC.

The general manager at PERC Henry Lang tells NEWS CENTER Maine he doesn't see this as a permanent solution. He adds there doesn't seem to be much movement in the operation of the Fiberright facility.

The agreement between PERC and the towns to handle 75 percent of their waste is a temporary fix, and not all of the trash is being turned into energy.

PERC plant manager Henry Lang thinks that despite being so busy he doesn't think the company will be making a profit because of all the overtime it'll have to pay out to its 52 employees, extra fuel to run its machinery 24/7, and new fees to dispose of the ash produced that then goes to the landfill.

"If we can help the Fiberight plant, by getting some of this material so it doesn't go to landfill that's great..but eventually this will have to change," says Lang.

In 1989, Maine established a law called the Solid Waste Management and Recycling Act, a law that created a hierarchy of how trash should be disposed. The last option is to throw trash straight into a landfill.

PERC at the waste-to-energy level its doing what it can with its additional workload to comply with this law.