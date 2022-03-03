42nd annual Maine McDonald's All-Star Basketball Games

The 42nd annual Maine McDonald's High School Senior All-Star Games takes place on March 12 in Bangor. 100% of the proceeds benefits Ronald McDonald House Charities

BANGOR, Maine — The 42nd annual Maine McDonald's High School Senior All-Star Games takes place on March 12 at Husson University in Bangor. All-Star athletes from across the state come together to perform a fantastic show complete with slam-dunk and foul shooting contests.

On March 13, a virtual awards ceremony will recognize 120+ award recipients hailing from high schools across Maine.

Enjoy all the games with your friends, family, and teammates! Tickets are $8 for adults, $5 for students, and kids five and under are free! Your ticket is good for all four action-packed games. Tickets must be purchased at the door.

The game-day program takes place at the Newman Gym at Husson University. It will feature a head-to-head competition between top players in the state in North vs. South basketball action.

One-hundred-percent of the proceeds benefit Ronald McDonald's House Charities.

COVID-19 Protocols

Below are the protocols for the Senior All-Star Game.

For the players: Required to provide proof of a negative COVID test within 72 hours of the event, no matter the vaccination status.

For spectators: Required to provide proof of vaccination. And for those who are unvaccinated, proof of a negative COVID test within 72 hours of the event.

For everyone (players, coaches, volunteers, and spectators): Mask wearing will be required at all times unless consuming a beverage.

Visit the Ronald McDonald House's Maine McDonald's Senior All-Star Game Website for up-to-date information.